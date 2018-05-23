Kylie Jenner Vs. Kim Kardashian: Which Sister Slays Skintight, Long Dresses Best?

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both have fairly similar styles, which explains why both of them keep rocking tight maxi dresses! But which sis does the trend best? Check the pics out here!

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kylie Jenner, 20, have much more in common than both being one of Kris Jenner‘s daughters. The two business women each have their own cosmetics lines, they’ve starred on spin-offs from their family’s show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and they have similar taste in fashion! The sisters are constantly rocking similar looks, but there’s one style that they both take on over and over again: maxi dresses. Kim and Kylie have each rocked tight floor-length dresses and made them look super sexy.

The lip-kit mogul rocked a long dress for a meet and greet at her Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shop in San Francisco on May 18. She arrived to see her fans in a beige skin-tight strapless dress that flaunted her teeny-tiny post-baby waistline and her infamous booty. The gown fit her like a glove, and since the color matched her skintone, she looked practically naked – while being completely covered up.

On May 7, both ladies attended the 2018 Met Gala, which had a theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and The Catholic Imagination. While the sisters opted for different looks and designers, they did both don long body-con gowns. Kylie, who had given birth to Stormi Webster just three months prior, wore a tight, mermaid style black velvet dress by Alexander Wang. She paired the modern ensemble with on-trend tiny silver sunglasses. Kim, on the other hand, opted for a gold metallic dress by Versace which featured two crosses embroidered into the bodice. While they both looked great, we personally think Kim was more on-theme.

Click through the gallery above to see all the times Kim and Kylie have rocked skin-tight maxi dresses! Then, VOTE below for which sister’s style you prefer!