Black leather is something that will never go out of style, AND it’s something that always looks sexy! See Hailey, Kim, plus stars like Ariel Winter and Ashley Graham wearing leather below!

Hailey Baldwin wore a black leather midi gown at The Whitney Museum Gala and Studio Party in New York on May 22. But she is not the only star loving leather lately! Ashley Graham wore leather at a Versace after-party following the met gala in New York in May 7. Kim Kardashian famously wore a tighttttt black leather dress at the Tom Ford fashion show during New York Fashion Week in September 2017. Selena Gomez wore a tight black leather mini dress at the American Music Awards in November 2017, where she also debuted a platinum blonde hair makeover! It was an amazing look from head to toe — see a photo of that outfit by scrolling down!

Ariel Winter wore a black patent leather dress at a Variety event in 2017, showing off her toned body. Jenna Dewan just wore a leather and studded Zuhair Murad dress to the Billboard Awards on May 20. Kelly Clarkson just wore a form-fitting black leather skirt while promoting the Billboard Awards, which she hosted. She looks amazing after dropping an estimated 40 pounds! See how she did it right here.

Cindy Crawford rocked a leather dress back in 2012, and it literally looks like the photo was taken today! Her daughter Kaia Gerber also loves leather — she recently rocked leather pants. See more stars like Solange wearing leather in the attached gallery!