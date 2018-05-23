Khloe Kardashian Fears Moving Back To LA If Her Post-Baby Body Doesn’t Snap Back Like Kylie

Khloe Kardashian is hesitant to move back to Los Angeles after having baby True because she’s scared others will judge her body if she can’t get back in shape. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, has been having doubts about eventually moving back to Los Angeles from Cleveland after having baby True Thompson and it’s all because she has fears that others will judge her post-baby body! “Khloe has a lot of anxiety about returning to L.A. and most of it centers around her body,” a friend of Khloe’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s always had self confidence issues about her weight and L.A. is a big trigger for those insecurities. She looks around and all she sees are perfect bodies everywhere and it makes her stress. She feels like everyone will be watching her and judging her and she wants to feel like she’s at her best. She’s putting herself under extreme pressure to lose all her baby weight before making her big return to Calabasas.”

Despite feeling pressure to lose weight around L.A., Khloe doesn’t seem to have the same issue while being in Cleveland. Although it’s only been one month since True was born, the new mom has been seen confidently out and about quite frequently. From taking walks with baby True in a stroller to attending Cleveland Cavaliers games to support her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 27, Khloe’s hasn’t been shy about flaunting that post-baby bod among locals!

Still, we can understand why Cleveland would be more comfortable than a city that is known for its many Hollywood-type beautiful people. Khloe’s been looking to her younger sis and fellow new mom Kylie Jenner, 20, for body inspiration but Kylie’s quick weight loss also has Khloe feeling a little worried for herself. “Khloe’s in awe of how fast Kylie got her body back, she can’t help but feel envious,” Khloe’s friend continued. “Khloe’s looking at Kylie and how amazing she looks already and it makes her feel like she has a long way to go. Don’t get me wrong she’s happy for Kylie and proud of her but she’s also feeling jealous because it’s been so easy for Kylie. Kylie really hasn’t had to put in much work, her body just naturally snapped back. Khloe looks at her and hopes and prays that it will be just as easy for her but she can’t help but worry it’ll be harder for her.”

No matter how long it takes Khloe to be at a weight she’s comfortable with, we hope she continues to remain healthy and happy since that’s what matters most!