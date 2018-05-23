Kendall Jenner Vs. Hailey Baldwin: Which BFF Looks Hotter In Topless Snap From Girls’ Night?

Kendall Jenner wasn’t alone when she posted that sultry topless bathroom photo! BFF Hailey Baldwin was in the room, and also went topless for their girls’ night in. But whose pic is sexier?

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin‘s idea of a girls’ night is a little unconventional, but we’re not supermodels. Taking topless photos while posing in a hotel bathtub could be totally normal — any supermodels reading this who want to weigh in? Everyone drooled when Kendall posted her pic on Instagram on May 22, and instantly compared it to big sister Kim Kardashian‘s nude snap that came just hours before. They were so distracted that they didn’t notice that Kendall’s photo was taken by Hailey!

The sexy photo shows Kendall curled up on the ledge of her bathtub, wearing nothing but a pair of Calvin Klein underwear (work that brand advertising!) and a towel on her head as she sips a glass of wine. Her chest is only covered by a strategically placed arm. It’s so sexy, and her body is incredible! It turns out that Kendall also played photographer for her friend. In Hailey’s pic, posted to Instagram the same day, she’s also sipping wine while topless — or maybe she’s completely naked! You can’t tell because she’s relaxing in a bubble bath in the same bathtub where Kendall took her pic. And yes, Kendall’s behind the camera for this one.

Both women are so beautiful. It’s hard to pick a favorite photo. Not to mention, both of them are such good photographers! Let’s call this a tie!