Newly Single Jenna Dewan Shows Off Cleavage & More Best Dressed Stars At EMA Awards

Jenna Dewan rocked a super sexy black jumpsuit at the Environmental Media Association awards in Beverly Hills on May 22. See her look and more gorgeous outfits from the night in photos below!

Jenna Dewan wore a beautiful black jumpsuit with a large cut-out on her chest, revealing her cleavage at the event. She paired the look with the Silver Mirror Leather ‘HARMONY’ Sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti. The Environmental Media Association Awards honor people and companies making a positive difference regarding our environment. Singer Leona Lewis also wore a gorgeous dress with cut outs — she wore a white Prabal Gurung gown with a diagonal neckline. So interesting and gorgeous.

Jenna just rocked a micro mini – a black leather mini dress by Zuhair Murad at the Billboard Awards. It was studded and so sexy! At the Billboard Awards, she rocked a super short and sleek bob and smokey eye! Jenna stars on the show World Of Dance, alongside Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough. The new season returns on May 29.

Back at the EMA Awards, actress Amy Smart wore a stunning lace and ruffle dress by Tadashi Shoji from the brand’s Pre-Fall 2017 Collection. Madelaine Petsch looked adorable in a structured black and white David Koma dress. She wore her red hair in a flirty ponytail and rocked a dramatic cat eye. The event was hosted by activist Amber Valletta, who wore a stunning, long black dress. It was held at The Montage Beverly Hills.

See more photos from the event and all the best dressed stars of the night in the gallery attached!