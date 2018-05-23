Jenelle Evans ‘Could Be Fired’ From ‘Teen Mom 2’: She’s On ‘Very Thin Ice’

Uh oh! MTV might have finally had enough of Jenelle Evans’ bad behavior. She’s reportedly on ‘thin ice’ and on the verge of getting canned from ‘Teen Mom 2’ after skipping the season nine reunion taping.

First Jenelle Evans‘ husband David Eason got fired from Teen Mom 2, and now she might be following him out the door! The 26-year-old mother of three “remains on very, very thin ice with MTV and could be fired from the show,” a source tells Us Weekly. She’s allegedly in big trouble with MTV for bailing on the Teen Mom 2 season 9 reunion taping that just went down over the weekend of May 19-20 in New York City. “Jenelle will be interviewed this week for the Teen Mom reunion since she refused to go to New York City for filming,” the insider continues.

“Jenelle’s husband [David] won’t be interviewed since he was fired from the show. David has expressed interest in sitting down with [host] Dr. Drew Pinsky, but at this point, who knows if that will happen,” the source adds. David was abruptly let go from the show in February after a disgusting homophobic tweet of his went viral. At the time the show had six weeks left of filming, which was done without David in the picture.

Jenelle has brought plenty of offscreen drama recently, with a wild road rage incident where she allegedly pulled a gun on the other driver after following him home. She’s also in a custody battle with ex Nathan Griffith‘s mom Doris Davidson over the former couple’s three-year-old son Kaiser. Jenelle’s own cast mates can’t stand her and want her gone. In the May 21 episode featuring behind the scenes from the season 8 reunion, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska threatened to leave the show after an intense fight with Briana DeJesus and Jenelle. Kaitlyn felt that all of the on-set feuding has turned their program into “trash TV” and that wasn’t what she signed up for. Jenelle had a super dramatic episode, getting into a screaming match with both Nathan’s girlfriend Ashley AND Doris as well. All in front of poor Kaiser. Doris even suggested that Jenelle and David get drug tested. What a mess.