Iggy Azalea Fans Think She Looks Completely Unrecognizable In Sexy New Selfie: Do You See It?

Whoa! This is a side of Iggy Azalea we haven’t seen before. Fans think she looks completely unrecognizable in a new selfie, & we can’t help but agree!

Is it the angle? The smile? Whatever it is, Iggy Azalea looks totally different in a new selfie! The Australian rapper posted the sultry selfie on Instagram, showing her with a bright smile and natural hair. Iggy rocked a pink, lacy bra in the snap and looked absolutely glowing in the natural beauty pic. Some fans pointed out that the “Black Widow” rapper may appear to look different because she’s smiling, which is diversion from her typical sexy pout. “Your smile is gorgeous!! Please smile more,” one commenter wrote. “Your smile tho! Girl you better show those teeth more often!” another complimented. One follower added, “Damn you looking like a whole new person nowadays.” Iggy, herself, didn’t acknowledge any changes or her mega-watt smile, captioning the pic, “the stuff that don’t wear off” with a daisy emoji.

Iggy has definitely undergone plastic surgery to change her appearance, but is always open about it! Denying it is lame!” she told Seventeen when revealing her nose job in 2015. That same year, she spoke candidly to Vogue about her breast augmentation, saying, “Four months ago, I got bigger boobs! I’d thought about it my entire life, and I wasn’t into secret keeping.” We love her confidence! The rapper is currently preparing to release her second studio album, Surviving The Summer, which is sure to be the soundtrack of our lives for the next few months!

Iggy recently took to Twitter to tell her fans they were killing “her vibe” leading up to the album release, and she was going to take a break from the social media site. “ill be back in a few weeks when i have the artwork and dates for you because right now your supper killing my creative energy. love you tho. see you in a little bit. ill be on instagram. dont ruin that too. lol,” she wrote. Hopefully she doesn’t mind the comments saying she looked like a different person!