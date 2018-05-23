Holly Marie Combs Slams ‘Charmed’ Reboot Again: It Implies Original Cast Is ‘Too Old’ To Return

Holly Marie Combs took to Twitter once again on May 22 to totally diss the reboot of her former hit series ‘Charmed’ after a Yahoo article misrepresented her comments. See what she had to say here!

Holly Marie Combs, 44, took to Twitter on May 22 to once again reveal that she’s not in support of the upcoming CW Charmed reboot and call out a Yahoo article that misquoted the actress and her stance on the series. Holly posted a screenshot of a direct message she sent to reporter Jenna Amatulli that basically gives her opinion on how she’s not happy with how the reboot is being portrayed but she still has hopes that it will surprise her and be better than it appears to be so that fans of the show has something to be happy about.

“Let me say first that I appreciate the jobs and opportunities the Charmed reboot has created,” Holly’s message read. “But I will never understand what is fierce, funny, or feminist in creating a show that basically says the original actresses are too old to do a job they did 12 years ago. I hope the new show is far better than the marketing so the true legacy does remain. Reboots fair better when they honor the original as opposed to taking shots at the original. Reboots also do better when they listen to a still passionate fan base which is what it’s all about, isn’t it? That’s why we do reboots. The fans are why we all get to do what we do. So we wish them well and hope for success.”

As most fans of the original show know, this isn’t the first time Holly spoke out against the reboot. She also took to Twitter to express her dissatisfaction about the series back in Jan. “Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like [showrunner] Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye,” she tweeted. Of course, the four people she means include herself, and former co-stars Shannen Doherty, Rose McGowan and Alyssa Milano. Unlike Holly, Shannen seemed to be more positive about the reboot even though she also seemed to be against it. She also took to Twitter to express her opinion. “Im intrigued by the idea that a new generation might be comforted, inspired like all you were. Charmed helped us all in some way,” Shannen’s tweet read.

If you’re gonna quote me then actually quote me @yahoo. pic.twitter.com/hQ35cXTg40 — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) May 22, 2018

It will be interesting to see how well the reboot does and what the original cast of the original show thinks once it airs! No matter what, we’ll always have the reruns to keep us going if we dislike the new creation!