Down with the patriarchy! Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato take on masked, masculine figures in their powerful new video for ‘Fall In Line!’

After their absolute fire performance of their new single “Fall In Line” at the Billboard Music Awards, Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato dropped an empowering and thought-provoking video for the hit. The video begins with two young girls, a brunette and a blonde, playing with flowers in a field as they’re approached by masked men and carried away. The camera cuts to a bright-eyed, natural beauty Christina who lays in bed wearing a grey jumpsuit. She’s carried by the masked figures, who also carry machine guns, to the front of a white screen surrounded by video cameras. After being literally man-handled, Christina sings the liberating lyrics of “Fall In Line.” “It’s just the way it is/And maybe it’s never gonna change/But I got a mind to show my strength/And I got a right to speak my mind.”

Demi, similarly dressed in leather, sings solo in front of the same blank backdrop, with two of the masked men standing guard. Christina, chained and alone, takes down a guard and steals the keys to unchain she and Demi. The pair, together, escape and find themselves back in the field of flowers, in the sun.

“Fall In Line” is the second official single from Christina’s highly-anticipated eighth studio album, Liberation — her first in six years. “Accelerate” was the first to be released on May 3, featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz, and it’s a total pop diva jam. Liberation is due out on June 15th, and Christina will then embark on a tour later this year. In addition to her collabs with Ty, 2 Chainz and Demi, Christina has one other song on her album, featuring Keida and Shenseea.