Carrie Underwood Reportedly Pregnant With Twin Girls 6 Mos. After Scary Accident

After Carrie Underwood’s scarring fall last year, she & husband Mike Fisher are ready for a fresh start, which they’re apparently about to get! A new report claims they’re expecting TWINS, and sources say it’s ‘just what she needs!’

After hoping for a baby for years now, Carrie Underwood, 35, and Mike Fisher, 37, are reportedly growing their family at last — at least according to a new report from Life & Style magazine. The timing apparently couldn’t be better either, as Carrie is feeling more thankful for family than EVER after her freak fall in November! Carrie and Mike are already proud parents to 3-year-old son Isaiah, but reportedly have not one, but TWO baby girls on the way! Better yet, Carrie couldn’t be happier about being pregnant.

“One of her friends let it slip,” an insider told the mag. “Carrie’s wanted a little sister for Isaiah ever since he was born — so she’d have to be ecstatic with the news of two. There’s no doubt that Carrie and Mike would spoil the girls rotten!” Especially after her accident, the thought of having more kids is overwhelmingly exciting for the singer. After all, the months following her fall were very dark times for Carrie, as she needed as many as 50 stitches in her face. “This is just what Carrie needs — she’s tired of constantly talking about the accident,” the magazine’s source said. “And Mike’s always said he wanted a household full of kids!”

Mike and Carrie have reportedly been trying to expand their family for a while now, but “Carrie wasn’t getting pregnant,” the source explained. “She and Mike prayed and prayed for another child to no avail.” Now, sources say she’s over the moon about having twins. “Carrie can’t wait to have little girls to dote on,” the insider continued. “She’s always wanted a mini-me version of herself. Carrie haas two older sisters, and she can’t wait to pass on the dress-up games and the traditions that she grew up with.”

If Carrie really is pregnant, we couldn’t be happier for her and her fam! However, we’re not so sure we should be jumping the gun just yet. Not only has Carrie been plagued with pregnancy rumors for MONTHS now, but just four days ago, on May 18, the star posted a photo of herself showing off her bare stomach. Her abs look incredibly toned and fit — not to mention there’s zero sign of a baby bump. Of course this could be a throwback photo, but no bump was spotted during her recent press tour either. Only time will tell!