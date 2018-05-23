Bella Hadid Reportedly Forced The Weeknd To Delete All Evidence Of Selena Before Cannes Reunion

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd reportedly fought over photos of Selena Gomez she found on his phone! Bella allegedly made him delete all evidence of his ex before their Cannes reunion! Inside their alleged ‘huge fight!’

Bella Hadid, 21, has a strict hold on The Weeknd, 28, according to a new report, which claims she flipped out over what she found on his phone! Bella reportedly refused to get back with The Weeknd until he cleaned up a few things that involved his ex, Selena Gomez, 25. “Bella found some sexy shots of Selena and was furious,” a source tells the OK! magazine. “Abel said it was just part of his past, but she accused him of wanting Selena back. After a huge fight, he caved and deleted every pic.” Yikes!

The alleged fight went down ahead of Bella and The Weeknd’s romantic reunion in the South of France, where they both attended the Cannes Film Festival. After rumors had been swirling for months that the exes were giving it another shot, they were spotted smooching at the beach-front Magnum x Alexander Wang party on May 10. The next night, Bella and The Weeknd were spotted once again at a black tie screening of Ash is the Purest White, where they sat together. Their Cannes love fest continued when the singer showed up to watch the model walk in the Fashion for Relief show.

Bella and The Weeknd’s reunion rumors started when they were reportedly spotted kissing at Coachella back in April. However, Bella was quick to deny the buzz, writing, “It wasn’t me,” in response to a report on social media. But, it was for sure Bella who was lip-locking with the singer in Cannes!

The on-again, off-again exes began dating in 2015 and split in the fall of 2016. The singer then moved on with Selena Gomez, 25, in January 2017. Their romance came to an end in October 2017.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, actually addressed his romance with Selena during a recent interview. He admitted that his latest album, My Dear Melancholy, aka his “breakup album” was therapeutic after his split with Sel. “I don’t want to open that Pandora’s box, talking about relationships,” the man born Abel Tesfaye told TIME magazine before adding that recording Melancholy was what the doctor ordered. “It’s therapeutic. You want to get it out. It’s like you close a chapter.”