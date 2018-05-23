‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Spills On Wedding Plans After Revealing She’s Engaged

Just hours after revealing she’s engaged, ‘Bachelorette’ star Becca Kufrin EXCLUSIVELY revealed her wedding plans during an interview with HollywoodLife. Will it be on TV?

Just months after getting dumped by Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, Becca Kufrin, 28, finally found true love, as she recently told PEOPLE that she became engaged while filming The Bachelorette. Obviously, we were super happy to hear the news, so when Becca stopped by the HollywoodLife offices on May 21 for an EXCLUSIVE interview, we had to ask whether she started planning her dream wedding! Surprisingly, she has not, but she did have a good reason. “I’m not going to lie. Marriage plans aren’t in the works yet just because everything is still new and fresh. I just got off the plane from filming last week, so I’m just trying to take things slow and, you know, live in the moment as crazy as it is right now,” she revealed.

OK, so wedding plans are not in the works yet, but that didn’t stop us from asking if she’d be open to a TV wedding like other Bachelor and Bachelorette stars like Sean Lowe and Ashley Hebert did, following their own televised proposals. “Yeah, I’d be open to it,” Becca said, before adding, “Until recently, I never really envisioned what my dream wedding would be.” Even though she never “envisioned” what her dream wedding would be before becoming engaged just a few days ago, we have a feeling she’s since been daydreaming about all the possibilities. And if she hasn’t, we’d be happy to help! It’d be so fun.

Anyway, as we previously told you, Becca confirmed that a handsome man proposed to her and she said it was the “happiest moment” of her life. “And it feels so good to say it,” she told PEOPLE. “I still pinch myself, like, did that all just happen? It’s been a whirlwind.”

To watch Becca’s love story unfold, make sure you watch the season premiere of The Bachelorette on Monday, May 28 at 8pm ET. And watch our full EXCLUSIVE interview with Becca in the video above!