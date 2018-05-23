Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Make Red Carpet Debut & Gush Over Love After Confirming Romance

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon sealed their newly-confirmed relationship with a kiss during their red carpet debut! The ‘Bachelor’ alums just couldn’t stop talking about happy they are together, either!

The Bachelor fans have seen the ups and downs of Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon‘s romance over the last three years, and now they’re finally living their happily ever after! Ashley and Jared hit their first red carpet as a couple at the Nylon Young Hollywood Party on May 22, and couldn’t stop kissing and holding hands. It was too cute for words. The happy twosome also stopped for a sweet interview on the red carpet, and they only had good things to say about their now-confirmed relationship. Aww!

“There’s just this undeniable, magnetic force between the two of us that just is indescribable,” Jared said to PEOPLE Magazine right after kissing Ashley on the red carpet. “Love conquered. As soon as we started dating, we both knew that this isn’t just for us to date as boyfriend/girlfriend — this was more so we were going to date because we see a potential life partner in each other.”

Oh my god, how exciting is that? Not only is one of the most famous Bachelor couples in a happy and healthy relationship after years of drama on the show, they’re even considering spending their lives together! But don’t hold your breath waiting for their wedding; Ashley and Jared are taking things slow and steady.

“We’ve talked about it but we’re just dating right now, we’re enjoying that,” Jared told the outlet. “We literally just announced our relationship. The thing is, we’ve been so close for the past three years, I just know her inside and out. I know everything about Ashley.” So sweet!

Ashley and Jared’s new relationship comes two months after she split with her boyfriend and fellow Bachelor Winter Games winner, Kevin Wendt. Ashley, who lives in LA, and Kevin, who lives in Canada, just couldn’t make the long distance thing work so early into their relationship. Ultimately, Ashley and Jared, who had a will-they or won’t-they relationship throughout several installments of The Bachelor franchise, are finally together, once and for all!