Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Confirm Wedding Date & Location: Will It Be Televised?

Two months after ‘The Bachelor’ finale, love is still in the air for controversial couple, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham — and they even revealed wedding details for the first time on May 23!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are back in the spotlight two months after their insane ending on The Bachelor earlier this year. The lovebirds are going strong, and they appeared on the May 23 episode of The View to dish on their wedding plans for the first time. It’s happening! “We have booked a venue and we are getting married in Hawaii on January 12 of next year!” Lauren revealed in the interview. We WON’T get to see it on television, though — Arie confirmed that it will be a private wedding, with only about 100 people, and no television cameras.

In case you forgot just how dramatic things were on Arie’s season of The Bachelor, we’ll give you a little refresher. He actually dumped Lauren during the show’s finale, which was filmed in the fall of 2017, and proposed to Becca Kufrin. The two were together for a just a few weeks, though, when Arie had a change of heart. When the finale aired, we saw Arie call off the engagement, breaking Becca’s heart in front of cameras on a weekend when she thought they were going to have a romantic couples’ getaway.

After ending things with Becca, Arie flew to Lauren’s hometown, where he professed his love for her and they got back together. That was at the beginning of 2018, just after New Year’s. During the live After The Final Rose in March, Arie got down on one knee and proposed to Lauren, and they’ve been happily together ever since. They’re certainly not taking things slow like other recent Bachelor nation couples!

Don’t worry about Becca, though — she’s on her way to her own happy ending! She filmed The Bachelorette this spring, and revealed earlier this week that she’s ENGAGED after finding love on the show. Everything happens for a reason!