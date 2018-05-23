Ariana Grande Blames Mac Miller’s ‘Inability To Keep His S*** Together’ For Breakup

After a fan implied that Ariana Grande splitting up with Mac Miller was to blame for his recent car accident and DUI, the singer clapped back saying that she’s ‘not a babysitter.’ See her spot-on response here.

Mac Miller, 26, was arrested for a DUI on May 17 after crashing his car into a pole in the San Fernando Valley. The scary accident came about a week after reports came out that he and Ariana Grande, 24, broke up after two years of dating. Apparently, one Twitter user thought these two incidents were directly related, and seemingly blamed the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer for Miller’s poor decision making rather than Miller himself. “Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood,” the person tweeted.

Ariana happened to see this tone-deaf comment, and responded in the best possible way. “how absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn’t the case (just Cinderella is ab me),” she wrote. “I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem. let’s please stop doing that.”

She added that even though she didn’t let on to the public how difficult the relationship while they were dating, it’s still something that deeply affected her. She said: “of course i didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. i will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well.” Perfectly said, Ari!

thank you for hearing me, i appreciate your response v much. ☁️ sending u love. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2018

Thankfully, the fan who made the original post issued a sincere apology to the “Side To Side” hitmaker. He said: “I’m very sorry I hurt you and I’m sorry you feel my tweet stigmatizes women for ending a toxic relationship that wasn’t my intention at all. I think every single woman is equal to a man and has the same exact right to pursue their happiness to the fullest despite the backlash they might receive, including you.” Ariana graciously accepted the thoughtful apology, and told the fan, “thank you for hearing me, i appreciate your response v much. sending u love.” Now that’s how you have a civil discussion on the Internet.