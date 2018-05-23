Angelina Jolie Pissed At Brad Pitt For Insisting She Stay In L.A. With Kids So He Can Parent

A new report claims Angelina Jolie ‘resents’ Brad Pitt for wanting to make Los Angeles home base for their kids! Get the details!

Brad Pitt, 54, and Angelina Jolie, 42, are still negotiating their custody agreement, but the Girl, Interrupted actress might not be happy with the way they’ve handled co-parenting thus far. Although she purchased a home near Brad to make things easier for their six children, a source told Us Weekly that she “has been very hesitant to agree to Brad’s terms because she does resent him for essentially forcing her to settle down in Los Angeles with the kids.”

But the Fight Club star is hoping to establish a flexible schedule that will help him and his ex finalize their divorce settlement. “He chose a project that films in Los Angeles,” an insider said about the actor’s upcoming role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Brad wants certain provisions in a custody agreement that guarantee custodial time with all six kids.” The former couple, who split in Sept. 2016, share Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9, who reportedly see their dad “a few times a week.”

Even though Angelina filed for divorce nearly two years ago, she and the Academy Award winner have been dealing with very complex negotiations. “Brad and Angie are continuing to try to work out their divorce settlement,” the source said, noting that their joint ventures, including their $60 million French estate, have made it difficult to divide their assets. But the custody arrangement remains the hardest thing to come to an agreement on. “There hasn’t even been a settlement agreement drafted by either side,” the insider added. It sounds like they’re both trying to do right by their kids. Here’s hoping these two can figure things out!

HollywoodLife has reached out to Brad and Angelina’s reps for comment.