World Goth Day: Angelina Jolie & More Celebs Who Love Wearing All Black, All The Time

Angelina Jolie in Black
Angelina Jolie 'Maleficent' Film Event, Kensington Palace, London, Britain - 08 May 2014 WEARING ATELIER VERSACE
Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham out and about, New York, USA - 13 Oct 2017 Victoria Beckham and son Brookly Beckham leaving their hotel in NYC
Lorde MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute in Honor of Fleetwood Mac, New York, USA - 26 Jan 2018 WEARING DIOR
Rihanna Rihanna Launches Global Lingerie Brand : Savage X Fenty, Brooklyn, New York, USA - 10 May 2018 WEARING TOM FORD SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *9370611g SHOES BY MANOLO BLAHNIK View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Welcome to World Goth Day! In honor of the unofficial holiday, take a look at our gallery of famous women who absolutely love wearing head-to-toe black almost every day!

There aren’t a lot of goth celebrities, but there plenty of our favorite stars absolutely love wearing all-black outfits nearly every day. The most obvious name that comes to mind first is Angelina Jolie. Once upon a time, Angelina, now 42, had a bonafide actual goth phase. Her hair was dyed jet black, her skin was pale as can be, and she loved wearing a red lip. She often wore lace and netting, and floor-length black skirts. It was all very Morticia Addams. This was the same era where she wore then-husband Billy Bob Thornton‘s blood in a vial around her neck. Need we say more?

Her style has evolved over the years, but she still loves herself a good black dress. It’s her unofficial uniform at this point! And no wonder; she looks amazing in black! We also frequently see her in head-to-toe black everything — cigarette pants, flats, heels, blazers, blouses, leather jackets, sunglasses, you name it. Even her legendary thigh-slit dress from the 2012 Academy Awards was a chic black number. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

For more pics of celebrities who love wearing black, like Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Willow Smith, Kylie Jenner and more, scroll through our gallery above. And have a happy World Goth Day, HollywoodLifers!