‘The Voice’ Finale Live Blog: Halsey & More Take The Stage Before The Winner Is Crowned

This is it! ‘The Voice’ will crown a season 14 winner TONIGHT! Who will it be? — Spensha, Kyla , Britton, or Brynn? Follow our live blog for timely updates! Plus, Halsey, Big Sean, Jennifer Hudson and more perform!

Kyla Jade B (Team Blake), Britton Buchanan (Team Alicia), Spensha Baker (Team Blake) or Brynn Cartelli (Team Kelly) — Who will be crowned the winner of The Voice? The wait is finally over and season 14 will come to a close on May 22! Before the final results are revealed, some of music’s biggest names will take the stage for surprise performances and other celeb artists with perform duets with the final contests! Jason Aldean, James Bay, Big Sean, Florence + the Machine, Halsey, Dua Lipa and Season 13 Winner Chloe Kohanski will all take the stage for epic performances. And, there’s more celeb surprises to come…

The show opened with some of this past season’s eliminated contestants, including Jackie Foster! She was joined by other artists who were send home in previous weeks — Wilkes, Christiana Danielle, and Mia Boostrom — for an emotional performance of “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins. After a hilarious tribute to Kelly Clarkson for being the newest Voice judge, Dua Lipa hit the stage to perform her smash hit, “IDGAF”.

Then, multi-platinum country artist Kane Brown returned to The Voice stage to perform his double-platinum No. 1 hit song “What Ifs” with country crooner and finalist Spensha Baker. Their duet was nearly flawless as the two were totally in sync. Right after, fans got a real treat when Alicia Keys performed with James Bay.

The performances kept going with Season 13 Winner Chloe Kohanski returning to The Voice stage to perform her new single “Come This Far”. — A powerful rock anthem about making it so far and winning the competition.