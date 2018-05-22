Stacey Abrams: Facts About GA Politician Who Could Become The 1st Black Female Governor In US History

Stacey Abrams could be making history soon as the country’s first black female governor. Learn more about the politician and her story, here.

1. Stacey Abrams is vying for the Democratic ticket in the Georgia gubernatorial race. Stacey Abrams, 44, is running against Stacey Evans in the democratic primary on May 22. Either of them, if they should win the general election, would be Georgia’s first democratic governor since 2003, and even more importantly, the first female government in the state’s history. They’re both hoping to turn the red state blue, and Abrams has shown firsthand that there’s ample public outcry for that cause. She was greeted with praise and support even out in Dahlonega, a small mining town in the North Georgia mountains. It’s deeply in Trump country, but the town still threw her a rally, she told CNN.

“We’re in Trump country. I’ve got to win Georgia. I’ve got to turn out more Democrats everywhere.” said Abrams at the rally, where just yards away from the happy crowd, pickup trucks, including one flying a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag, circled. “And this is proof that there are Democrats even in Trump country.”

2. She could become the first black female governor in United States history. It’s about more than being Georgia’s first democratic governor in 15 years. Yes, a black woman has never been a governor. Twenty-two states have never had a female governor at all. Abrams could make history twice in November. “I’m very aware that as an African-American woman, I will be doing something no one else has done,” Abrams told CNN.

3. She has the support of prominent federal Democrats. The former state House minority leader is getting help from inside and outside Georgia. She has backing from Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) among her endorsers. Hillary Clinton even recorded a robocall for her that’s been sent out to voters in Georgia. Democrat-supported groups like AFL-CIO, NARAL Pro-Choice America and EMILY’s List combined forces for a weekend get-out-the-vote rally in Atlanta, which was also attended by former adviser to former President Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett.

4. A distressing incident in 1991 inspired her to enter politics. In 1991, a young Abrams excitedly traveled to the Georgia Governor’s Mansion by bus with her parents so the high school valedictorian could be honored as one of the top students in the state. But a security guard refused to let them inside. “I distinctly remember him looking at the MARTA bus, looking at my parents and making a decision. The security guard refused to allow us inside. He said it was a private event,” Abrams recalls.

While they were ultimately let inside after pointing out that her name was first on the guest list, the incident still disturbed the teenager. While she doesn’t know if it was because of her race, she said that the way she felt about it fueled her drive.“In front of the most powerful place in Georgia, telling me I don’t belong there, that’s resonated for me for the last 20 years. The reality is having a right to be places does not always mean that you’ll gain admission,” she said.

5. She believes she can win by targeting minority communities, women, and Democrats in rural areas. “We cannot win by pretending to be something we are not,” Abrams said. “My mission is to demonstrate that if we bring everyone to the table we can win.”