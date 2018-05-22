Pete Davidson: 5 Things To Know About Ariana Grande’s Rumored New BF

Ariana Grande is reportedly ‘casually dating’ comedian Pete Davidson, and you can get to know him here!

After her recent breakup from Mac Miller, there’s a new man in Ariana Grande’s life! Ari was spotted hanging out with comedian and actor, Pete Davidson, at a Saturday Night Live after-party on May 13, and they’ve started dating “casually,” according to Entertainment Tonight. The outing with Pete came just three days after Ariana confirmed her split from Mac, although the exact date of their breakup is unclear. However, the two were seen hanging out at Coachella in mid-April, so it must have been some what recent. Either way, get to know Ari’s rumored new man, Pete, here!

1. He’s a comedian. Pete first started performing stand up when he was 16 years old at a bowling alley in Staten Island. He took the stage on a dare from friends. He made his first TV appearance in MTV’s show, Failosophy, in Feb. 2013, and went onto appear in other MTV shows like Guy Code and Wild n Out. Pete officially joined the cast of SNL in 2014 when he was just 20 years old. He also starred as a roaster in Comedy Central’s Justin Bieber roast in 2015, and released his first stand-up special in 2016.

2. Relationship history. Like Ariana, Pete was in a relationship right up until just before the two got together — he dated Larry David’s daughter, Cazzie David, from 2016-2018. Before that, he was in a relationship with Carly Aquilino in 2014 and 2015.

3. He faced tragedy at a young age. When Pete was just seven years old, he lost his father in the September 11 terrorist attacks. Pete’s dad, Scott, was a New York City firefighter, and was last seen at the Marriott World Trade Center before it collapsed. Scott’s death had a big affect on Pete, who’s admitted that he suffered suicidal thoughts when he was younger. He credits Kid Cudi’s music with saving his life.

4. He has Crohn’s disease. Pete has been suffering from Crohn’s disease since he was 17/18 years old. He uses medical marijuana to help with the pain, and says he cannot perform stand-up without weed. In March 2017, he revealed that he had cut back on his marijuana use considerably, while cutting all other drugs out of his life.

5. Education. Pete attended St. Joseph’s School and Tottenville HIgh School, then went onto college at St. Francis College in Brooklyn Heights. However, he was only there for a short time before dropping out.