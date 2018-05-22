Halsey: 5 Things To Know About Singer Hitting The Stage For ‘The Voice’ Finale

It’s almost time for ‘The Voice’ finale, and one of music’s hottest stars, Halsey, will perform at the extravaganza. Before a winner is crowned, get all the details about this singer.

Season 14 of The Voice wraps up on May 22, with Kyla Jade, Britton Buchannan, Brynn Carteli and Spensha Baker looking to walk out the last singer standing. Before Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and the rest of America pick a winner, some major music stars will perform. Halsey, the 23-year-old singer who topped the charts along with The Chainsmokers with their hit, “Closer,” will perform “Alone” with Big Sean. Before the show kicks off, here’s the info on this music star.

1. Her real name is Ashley. Halsey was born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane in Edison, New Jersey and she came up with this new persona while travelling to nearby New York City. “Halsey is an anagram of my first name,” she told Nylon in 2014. “I grew up New Jersey, and I would always take the train into New York, and I was getting into a lot of trouble.”

“When I was 17,” she added, “I was seeing a guy who was 24 and he lived on Halsey Street in Brooklyn. That’s where I first starting writing music and where I started to feel like I was apart of something bigger than my town in middle of nowhere New Jersey. Halsey is kind of like a manifestation of all the exaggerated parts of me [Ashley], so it’s like an alter ego.”

2. She found success on SoundCloud. Halsey got her first taste of success hours after posting a song about a junkie ex-boyfriend – “Ghost” – on SoundCloud in 2014. She posted the song at 10 PM and by 3 AM, she told Rolling Stone that five labels had contacted her. Her debut album, 2015’s Badlands, entered the Billboard 200 charts at No. 2. Since then, she has collaborated with Justin Bieber, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and found pop success with “Him & I,” a song with her current boyfriend, G-Eazy.

3. She was “bamboozled” into dating G-Eazy. “He was just really persistent,” she told E! News while at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. “He really wanted to hang out and really wanted me to like him a lot. … I’m glad I did. I got bamboozled a little bit. I got tricked into it.”

4. She’s bipolar. “It just kind of feels right to say it here, so I’m going to go ahead: I have bipolar disorder,” she told Elle in 2015. “I’ve never talked about that in an interview before. I never brought it up. A lot of people I work with probably don’t know it. I think this a good time to talk about it. It’s just like, I was diagnosed when I was 16 or 17. My mom has it, too.”

5. She hates the term “tri-bi.” Since opening up about her struggles with bipolar disorder, Halsey has been an advocate for suicide prevention. She has also spoke out about her experiences with sexual assault, and these issues are important to her. As a bisexual, biracial (her mother is white while her father is black) woman with bipolar disorder, she has been described as “tri-bi,” something she does not care for.

“I f*cking hate it,” she told Rolling Stone, “the idea that something like that would be trivialized down to a fucking hashtag. I mean, there’s a ton of biphobia — people refuse to accept bisexuality as an actual sexuality. And I’m biracial, but also white-passing, which is a unique perspective. So these kids say, like, “Oh, f*cking tri-bi Halsey! She’ll never miss an opportunity to talk about it!” I want to sit them down like a mom and go, “Six months ago you were begging for an artist that would talk about this shit! But then I do, and you say, ‘Oh, not her. Someone else.'”