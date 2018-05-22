17 Stars Showing Off Their ‘Toblerone Tunnel’ In Hot Instagram Pics: Kendall Jenner & More

Wondering WTF a ‘Toblerone Tunnel’ is? Good news — we have the answer! Learn more about the sexy new Instagram trend and see pics of hot celebs doing it here!

Thigh gaps, hip dips, thigh brows, hip cleavage — all over. Now the new trend from Instagram is the slightly NSFW “Toblerone Tunnel.” Allow us to explain: the Toblerone Tunnel is the triangle-shaped gap at the very top of the inner thighs, beneath the…you know. Chocolate lovers know that Toblerone bars are triangle-shaped. Hence the clever name for the new version of the thigh gap. Unlike many of the sexy Instagram trends of yore, you don’t have to wear something high-cut to make it work. Literally anything that shows off the upper thighs — bikinis, tight pants, short skirts, whatever — achieves the perfect look.

Even if they’re not trying to, there are plenty of our fave sexy celebrities who frequently flaunt their Toblerone Tunnels. We swear that’s not a euphemism! Take the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, for examples. They’re the reigning queens of sultry selfies, so naturally they have plenty of pics that flaunt the new trend. It happens whenever they pose in lingerie, or bikinis, or bike shorts — or totally naked! Kim Kardashian‘s new fragrance bottle for KKW Body actually features her own TT. The bottle is an exact model of her body, and it’s front and center. Kylie Jenner flaunts hers all the time when she takes risqué selfies in skimpy thongs and bathing suits. Even post-baby, she’s got it!

For more pics of sexy celebs showing off their own Toblerone Tunnels, like Bella Thorne, Tiny Harris, the Hadid sisters, and more, scroll through our gallery above. We promise that each pic is hotter than the last!