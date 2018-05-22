Taylor Swift’s Cats Meredith & Olivia Make A Cameo In ‘Deadpool 2’ Thanks To Ryan Reynolds — See Pic

Taylor Swift isn’t the only star in her family! Her cats Olivia and Meredith made an epic cameo in the film ‘Deadpool 2.’ Wait until you see this pic!

Taylor Swift is a proud mama…to her cats. “I’m so proud of my fuzzy daughters,” Taylor captioned an Instagram story on May 21. In the pic, which is a scene from Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynold’s character Wade Wilson can be seen wearing a shirt with Taylor’s cats Olivia and Meredith’s faces on it. Who knew they were so famous?! And while we’re still obsessing over their cameo, we’re even more interested in getting our hands on that shirt! Take a look at the adorable photo below!

Soaking up the adorable moment, Taylor also shared a clip of herself telling Meredith and Olivia the news. In response, Meredith can be heard purring. “The purring is really next level MEREDITH LOVES A CAMEO,” Taylor said on Instagram. So funny, right? However, Olivia, who’s real name is Olivia Benson after Mariska Hargitay’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’s character, was not moved. “She’s very private,” Taylor captioned another photo of Olivia who appeared to have turned her head after Taylor told her about her Deadpool 2 cameo. So much personality!

Nevertheless, Olivia and Meredith also have a lot to be proud of when it comes to Taylor as well. The “Shake It Off” singer took home the 2018 Billboard Music Award for Top Selling Album on May 20. But, things got a little awkward when she went to accept it. Before handing over the trophy, presenter Mila Kunis told Taylor to “wait,” which of course brought everyone back to the horrific 2009 VMA moment when Kanye West told Tay she didn’t deserve the Best Female Video award. However, Mila only paused her only to introduce a sweet video montage of all of Taylor’s Billboard chart accomplishments. Phew!