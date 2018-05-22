Massive Sinkhole Opens At The White House & Twitter Goes Wild With Epic Memes

A large sinkhole unexpectedly opened up on the White House lawn on May 22 and it’s caused a plethora of hilarious responses from Twitter users in the form of unforgettable tweets and memes. Check them out here!

A massive sinkhole shockingly opened up on the White House lawn in Washington D.C. on May 22 and it’s causing a huge response from some clever Twitter folks who are using the situation to make fun of President Donald Trump, 71, and the current status of politics. The sinkhole was found outside of the office of deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley, and was immediately sectioned off by officials, according to UPI. After news of the situation spread, it didn’t take long for Twitter to blow up with reactions about the incident.

“All I’m saying is, Satan wasn’t trynna suck the whole White House into his back yard when Obama was president. #sinkhole,” one user tweeted along with a funny meme of former President Barack Obama nodding his head during one of his speeches and looking like he’s thinking, “Well, there you go.” “There’s an actual sinkhole on the lawn of the White House, y’all …,” another user tweeted with an accompanying meme that read, “So it begins” indicating that a disaster may be in store. Another tweet took it up a notch when it showed a meme of a dancing devil with the caption, “A #sinkhole is opening up on the @WhiteHouse lawn. Satan is finally back for his most loyal servant @realDonaldTrump”. Eek!

In addition to the memes, there were some pretty opinionated tweets that strong suggestions. “If a sinkhole opening on the White House lawn isn’t poetic irony, I don’t know what is,” one tweet read. Others were calling the sinkhole “Melania [Trump]’s escape tunnel” while more tweets compared Donald’s presidency to a daily sinkhole for the country. “Even with the bleakness of life right now, the universe serves up some cosmic humor by putting a sinkhole appearing at the White House,” one user also tweeted.

Despite the humor from the tweets and memes, sinkholes can be quite dangerous if not taken care of. In addition to the one at the White House, there have been four others found in a retired community in The Villages, FL, which is about 45 miles northwest of Orlando, as well as some more around Frederick, MD and Annapolis, MD. Some roads have even been shut down to the big size of them. After heavy rain, which the areas have recently gotten, sinkholes are unfortunately something that can develop and if not properly cared for, it can cause a real threat to those around them.

While the tweets and memes can be pretty funny, we do hope everyone in the areas suffering from the sinkholes stay safe and take the proper precautions needed! We hope the officials can take care of these problems quickly and efficiently!