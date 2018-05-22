Saint West Showers Baby Chicago With Love In Precious New Cuddling Pic & Our Hearts Can’t Take It

Saint West has proved once again he’s the sweetest big brother ever! Fully embracing his sibling duties, the 2-year-old was snapped getting extra cuddly with baby Chicago, and the adorable pic will make your soul sing!

There’s no question, Saint West, 2, clearly loves being a big brother to newborn sister Chicago West, 4 months! Taking to Instagram and Twitter on May 22, proud mom Kim Kardashian, 37, shared a new photo of her two youngest kids bonding, and their love for each other is overwhelmingly adorable. In the snapshot, Saint and Chi lay on a mini extended couch, and Saint is nuzzling his sister while giving her a side hug. He also have the cutest smile on his face!

Meanwhile, Chicago looks content and precious, gazing into the distance as she takes in all the sweet cuddles from her bro. We especially love how Saint is rocking turquoise Mickey Mouse pajamas! Kim captioned the precious image, “Sometimes we all need hugs ❤️.” We have a feeling these two will grow up to be total BFFs! Missing from the pic is Kim and Kanye West’s, oldest child, daughter North West, 4. Kim made sure not to leave North out of the sibling love fest though, as just last week she shared an equally precious photo of North and Saint bonding in the tub.

“My babies 💕,” she captioned the image, which showed Nori holding her brother during bath time. And if that’s not cute enough, the two looked like twins too! While Kim has always gushed about how “sweet” and nice Saint is, she’s also been very open about how North isn’t always the best older sister. Recently, however, the reality star revealed Nori is finally becoming nicer and getting used to her big sis status!

“She’s better than she was with Saint,” Kim told Ellen DeGeneres when asked how North is adapting to the new baby. “I mean, there was a shocking moment yesterday. She literally had a can of popcorn and was like, ‘Saint, do you want some?’ And I was like, ‘WHAT?!’” Sharing is caring, guys! Kim went on to explain that usually North barely even acknowledges Saint, so this truly was a big step. “You don’t understand, she does not share with Saint, she does not hardly talk to Saint,” Kim said. “So that was such a big moment.”

Saint, on the other hand, has loved every minute of being a big brother. “He’s nicer than North, I will say that,” Kim added later in the interview. “He loves his little sister, he’s so sweet with her. I always have to watch out for him — he smothers her. He jumps in her crib!” Our hearts are melting!