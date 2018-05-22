See Pics
Hollywood Life

Prince Harry & Duchess Markle’s Royal Wedding Portrait: The Tiny Mistake Everyone Has Missed

Alexi Lubomirski/AP/REX/Shutterstock
In this photo released by Kensington Palace, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, center, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. Others in photo from left, back row, Jasper Dyer, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Doria Ragland, Prince William; center row, Brian Mulroney, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Rylan Litt, John Mulroney; front row, Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren, Remi Litt Britain Royal Wedding, Windsor, United Kingdom - 21 May 2018
HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9687906a) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Official royal wedding photograph of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Windsor, United Kingdom - 21 May 2018 A handout photo made available by Kensington Palace on 21 May 2018 of the official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showing Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle, in Winsor, Britain, 19 May 2018, after their royal wedding ceremony. NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER 2018 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. NO CROPPING. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.
In this photo released by Kensington Palace, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, center, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. Others in photo from left, back row, Brian Mulroney, Remi Litt, Rylan Litt, Jasper Dyer, Prince George, Ivy Mulroney, John Mulroney; front row, Zalie Warren, Princess Charlotte, Florence van Cutsem Britain Royal Wedding, Windsor, United Kingdom - 21 May 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Ceremony, St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 75 Photos.
Sports Editor

Is someone’s getting fired? After Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle released their official wedding portrait, eagle-eyed fans discovered a goof surrounding Harry’s goddaughter!

Granted, this “photo fail” is nowhere near the level of craziness like Oprah Winfrey having three hands, but when it comes to the primp and proper world of the British Royalty, every small mistake seems like a major offense. In the case of Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding photos, royalists found an irregularity surrounding 3-year-old Florence Van Cutsem. In a photograph featuring the bridesmaids and page boys, Florence has a bouquet. However, in a photo featuring the royal family, she and Ivy Mulroney, 4, are forced to share a bouquet.

“One of a flower girls has no bouquet,” @KameMCambridge tweeted, while user @Shaleima asked, “Wondering why one of the flower girls did not have a bouquet? It was a lovely wedding, wishing them much happiness” However, there’s a simple reason for the mix-up, according to the Daily Mail. Ivy, who is the daughter of Meghan’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney, didn’t have a bouquet during the ceremony, as she was responsible for taking Meghan’s flowers once the soon-to-be Duchess of Sussex reached the altar.

Plus, it’s pretty much basic math. There are six bouquets in the photos, and seven ladies in white – six girls and Meghan – to share. Someone was going to wind up without flowers, one way or another. Granted, this is the British royal family we’re talking about, and they could have picked up an extra bouquet so that everyone was properly flowered for these royal photos.

While royalists are peering over these photos, they should be obsessing over what they didn’t see. Supposedly, during the royal wedding reception, something epic went down. The newly-married Harry, his older brother, Prince William and their father, Prince Charles reportedly got into a three-way dance-off, all thanks to Harry’s bestie, James Corden. The Late Late Show host was a major part of the reception and he somehow roped these three English princes into some kind of Step Up competition. Why didn’t anyone take a picture of that?