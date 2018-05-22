Olivia Munn’s Wardrobe Malfunction: Flashes Thong In Sheer Dress In NYC — See Pics

We see your thong Olivia Munn! The actress wore a colorful dress out in NYC but the backside was so see-through that her tiny undies were totally visible through the fabric. We’ve got the pic.

Hmm… you’d think Olivia Munn might have wanted to do a lighting test with her colorful yet sheer dress that she chose to wear on an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on May 21. The frock by designer Tanya Taylor featured large blocky patterns of bright pink, blue, red and lavender. Unfortunately the blue fabric on her butt wasn’t enough to hide the itty bitty white lace thong she had on underneath. It was totally visible as she got into an SUV to take her to the show’s taping. Hey, at least she can be proud that her body is so tight she doesn’t need Spanx, right?

Her wardrobe malfunction didn’t completely stop with her thong display, as she wasn’t wearing much to protect her top half either. She wasn’t wearing a bra and her nipples were clearly protruding through the dress. Wow, two wardrobe whoopsies in one outfit is quite a feat! At least the pink fabric was a little bit better at hiding the outline of her girls.

Olivia did look incredible in the dress, which hugged her amazing curves. The 37-year-old has been having issues with flashing her privates, as she suffered another wardrobe malfunction by nearly baring her breasts in a heavenly gold gown at the Met Gala on May 7. The shiny gold material was no match for the camera flashbulbs as she posed for photographers, and her nipples showed right through the fabric. You’d think after that she would have started doing lighting tests before heading out for public appearances, but once again she got caught showing off way too much. At least she was wearing a thong and not going totally commando, so at least she’s got that going for her this time around.