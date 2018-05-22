Nikki Bella & John Cena: Why Friends Are Convinced They’ll Marry Within A Year & A Baby Will Follow

John Cena & Nikki Bella may technically still be broken up, but HL learned those closest to them don’t think their split will last. In fact, the two apparently think they ‘made a mistake’ by calling it quits! Find out why.

Looks like all Nikki Bella, 34, and John Cena, 41, needed was some clarity! After taking a few steps back from their relationship by calling off their May wedding, the duo are reportedly communicating a whole lot better now and are likely getting back together! Even wilder, friends can totally see them tying the knot within the next year — and even having kids asap! Talk about a complete 180! So what changed their minds? Apparently it’s mainly John who’s come around.

“Nikki and John have been in regular contact ever since they announced their split, and everybody thinks they will definitely get back together again,” a source close to Nikki shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They both realize they made a mistake by splitting up, but it was good in a way because it really made them realize how much they love each other and how much they can’t bear to live without each other.” As for John, the breakup really put things in perspective for him and caused him to realize he doesn’t want to live without Nikki.

“Losing Nikki really made John reassess his priorities in life, and forced him to admit that he had really been taking her, and their relationship, for granted,” our insider explained. “They’ve had some really great, in-depth conversations over the past week, they’ve been totally truthful with each other and both laid their cards out on the table.” The main deal breaker for Nikki was that John was adamant about not wanting kids. And while Nikki at first thought that was something she could learn to live with, she soon realized she couldn’t give up her dreams of being a mom.

Lucky for her, since their split, John has publicly announced he now wants to have a family with Nikki. “She believes John now when he says he does want kids with her, she thinks he’s being totally genuine, and doesn’t think anymore that he’s just feeding her a line in order to get her back,” our source added. “They’re not officially back together yet, but they’re nearly there, and their friends think they’ll be married within the next year and are well on their way to starting a family together.”

Just last week, Nikki spoke to TMZ and shared that while she does believe John wants kids now, deciding to settle down together will be a decision she has to think hard about. “I believe 100% he wants kids. It makes me want to run back and jump into his arms,” Nikki told the media outlet. “A lot of people get married for publicity. I’m not like those reality show people. I don’t want to be hesitant. I want to do what my heart says.” Hmm, sometimes friends know you better than you know yourself, Nikki!