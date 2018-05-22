Exclusive
Meghan Markle’s Wedding Was ‘Intense’: She Was ‘Blown Away’ By Love Of The British People

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
In this photo released by Kensington Palace, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, center, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018.
Official royal wedding photograph of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Windsor, United Kingdom - 21 May 2018
In this photo released by Kensington Palace, shows an official wedding photo of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, center, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Ceremony, St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 75 Photos.

Believe it or not, Meghan Markle’s wedding was an ’emotional rollercoaster’ for her, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why the support of the British people helped her get through the day!

If you’re still obsessing over the Royal Wedding, you’re not alone. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s big day was literally a fairytale, and we’re not ready to stop talking about it. However, like most brides, the ceremony gave Meghan a little anxiety. “Kate [Middleton] had told Meghan that the day would rush past in a blur, and to try and make the most of every moment, and she was spot on! The whole wedding has been crazy, intense, emotional roller coaster, and without doubt, the best day of Meghan’s life– so far! Everything was just amazing, it was absolutely perfect, and Meghan was blown away by the warm and love of the British people,” a source close to the new Duchess of Sussex tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. So sweet, right?

We can certainly see why Meghan would be overhwlemed with gratitude. After all, the streets of London were filled with people from all over the world who were just dying to get a glimpse of her. “It was really a complete whirlwind, and when it came to it, Meghan didn’t feel nervous at all, but in fairness, she didn’t have time to!” the source continued. “The whole wedding was over in a flash, and after all the months of planning, and stress over the past week, Meghan can’t wait to start her married life with Harry– it really is a fairytale love story,” the insider added.

Although they’ve only been married for a few days, Meghan and Harry appear to be in marital bliss as they were spotted flaunting huge smiles on May 21 en route to Kensington Palace. In the pic, obtained by TMZ, Harry can be seen behind the wheel driving his bride home. We can’t get enough of them!