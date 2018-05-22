Kim Kardashian Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In New Sexy Nude Photo — See NSFW Pic

It’s a day ending in ‘y,’ which means – Kim Kardashian is posing nude online! The latest NSFW post is about how fans can wind up with a naked Kim in their home.

“KKW BODY is now restocked on KKWFRAGRANCE.com,” Kim Kardashian, 37, announced on May 22 in the only way she knows how to share good news: by posing naked. While Kim is not afraid to go “au naturel” by dropping all her clothing at the drop of a hat, there was an actual reason for her to bare all when bringing this news. The KKW BODY bottle is shaped like her naked body. So, for those who ever dreamed of having a naked Kim Kardashian in their home, they better place their orders now! From the sound of it, this fragrance is going to sell out quickly.

She even used nudity to announce the new fragrance. Kim showed just how the bottle got its distinctive shape, as she shared a picture of her plaster-covered figure. Thankfully, she didn’t violate Instagram’s terms & services, as she blurred out her nipples and crotch. I didn’t do press boxes,” she said at the time, “because I wanted everyone to get this amazing box, I thought this was such a cool box within itself, that the bottle is like on a statue pedestal like a statue in a museum.”

Kim posing nude – let’s be fair – is not that shocking. This is the woman whose backside “broke the Internet,” and it seems that Kim celebrates any occasion with a dash of skin. While posing without clothes is nothing new for Kim, seeing her pose without makeup is still a shock. When she shared a makeup-free selfie on May 17, heads were turned! Kim actually posted a picture of her world-famous face without a dash of foundation or a smidge of concealer or a single fake-lash. While it looked like she was using a little highlighter, it was really just her well-hydrated, glowing skin!

Could this picture be the latest shot fired in the ongoing sexy MILF competition between her, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Khloe Kardashian? Khloe, 37, Kim and Kourt are “very competitive with each other,” a source close to the family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, “especially when it comes to who has the hottest mom body.” Kourt thinks that she has the best “mom bod,” while Kim continues to fight for the title of “sexiest” in the family. Of course, the three might be sleeping on Kylie Jenner, 20, who may come in and snatch the crown right away from these three.