Kendall Jenner Goes Topless On Instagram — Trying To One-Up Kim K’s New Nude Pic?

Kendall Jenner is once again going topless in an Instagram pic, sharing the photo just hours after sis Kim Kardashian went totally nude. We’ve got her latest body flaunting photo.

Is there some sort of sexy naked game of one-upsmanship going on between the Kardashian-Jenner sisters? Kim Kardashian, 37, posted a completely NFSW Instagram photo on May 22, completely nude and barely covering up her nipples and vajayay and now Kendal Jenner, 22, is going topless on the ‘gram just hours later. In a pic she captioned “Bone dry,” she’s seen at the edge of a bathtub with her hair up in a towel and wearing a pair of high-cut Calvin Klein underwear. Well, that’s one way to play brand ambassador! She’s seen staring down at her phone and enjoying a nice glass of red wine because hey, what’s better than to kick back with some vino while hanging out topless?

This is actually a fairly modest look by Kendall’s standards as she’s already shown her nipples to the world on plenty of occasions. In the photo her arm holding the glass of wine is the only thing preventing the pic from violating Instagram’s nudity rules. Kendall just attended the Cannes Film Festival where on May 11 she hit up an event in a braless see-through green dress that completely showed off her nipples. She wore nude underwear to prevent her vagina from showing, but everything else above it was out there for the world to see. Kenny totally knew what she was doing by grabbing so much attention for her sheer dress, posting a photo from the party to her IG with the caption “Whoops.” Yeah, there was no wardrobe malfunction with that outfit as she intended everyone to be buzzing about it.

The reality star didn’t stop there, as she attended the Cannes premiere of the film Girls of the Sun the very next evening wearing a sheer white dress that yet again showed off her nipples completely. What ever happened to leaving things to the imagination? She seems to be taking her exhibitionist cues from older sis Kim, who has gone nude or topless so many times that it’s not even shocking anymore.

Kendall even bragged about how she loves her breasts and is going to keep showing them as much as she can in a 2016 post on her app. “I don’t see what the big deal is with going braless! I think its cool and I really just don’t care! It’s sexy, it’s comfortable and I’m cool with my breasts. That’s it,” she wrote. Clearly her fans are huge supporters of her love of going topless as her photo had over 2.5 million likes just four hours after she put it up on IG.