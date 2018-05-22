Kelly Clarkson’s Sexiest Hollywood Looks After Reported 40-Pound Weight Loss

Kelly Clarkson has never looked better thanks to her reported 40-pound weight loss! From waist-cinching skirts to skintight dresses, Kelly’s looking summertime fine! — Check out her sexiest looks!

Kelly Clarkson, 36, is living her best life! — She just hosted the 2018 Billboard Awards; She’s owning the Hollywood spotlight as a coach on The Voice; And, she’s never looked and felt better! It’s only May, and the singer is already having the best year yet. She’s dropped an estimated 40 pounds since the start of 2018, according to reports. And, although Kelly hasn’t gotten candid about her transformation figure, the proof is in the pics! Check out her sexiest snaps since her incredible slim-down!

Being a female pop star, Kelly’s appearance wasn’t a topic that was off limits as she climbed the music chart after winning American Idol in 2002. “I never wanted to draw attention. But for 15 years of my life, no matter if I’m really thin or really not, [weight was] always a talk of discussion,” she told Rolling Stone in October 2017. “Even when I was on Idol, it was a discussion. I never really wanted to attract attention, because then you talk about it all the time, instead of [your] music.

“You ain’t know? Texas women do it bigger,” Kelly sings on her recent track, “Whole Lotta Woman,” which addresses body image. The song is a female-empowering ballad from her 2017 album, The Meaning of Life, in which she compares herself to a “warm biscuit” and “pot full of grits.”

“It was fun to write a song that said, ‘Yeah, you’re right, I am a whole lot of woman, and it’s ok,” she told the mag. “I came with a brain, and I came with drive and passion and sensuality, and these things that are awesome. If you can’t handle it, that’s totally cool, but you’re not tall enough to ride this ride, then move along. It’s fine.’ We put a fun twist on it.” One thing you can never fault Kelly for is always being her real, authentic self.

The Voice coach has always been upfront about her weight no matter what critics had to say. “There are just some people who are born skinny and with a great metabolism–that is not me. I wish I had a better metabolism,” she told Redbook in 2015. “But someone else probably wishes they could walk into a room and make friends with everyone like I can. You always want what someone else has.”

Photo 1 [left] features Kelly Clarkson at the American Music Awards on November 19, 2017. Photo 2 [right] shows the singer at NFL Honors at the University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018.