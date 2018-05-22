Kelly Clarkson Slays In Red Sequined Dress On ‘The Voice’ Season 14 Finale

Kelly Clarkson is a goddess! The singer and coach wowed during ‘The Voice’ season 14 finale in one dynamite look. We can’t get over her red sequined dress. Doesn’t Kelly look better than ever?!

Kelly Clarkson has upped her fashion game to a whole new level, and she finished off The Voice season 14 with one incredible look during the finale. Her dress was red-hot — literally. Kelly dazzled in a red sequined dress with a black belt. The fabulous and very talented coach, who has Brynn Cartelli left competing for the season 14 title, stunned on night one of the finale in a sparkling top and leather skirt.

The mom-of-two is looking more confident than ever these days after dropping 40 pounds. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kelly’s been following a “simple diet plan” to drop pounds. “She has cut out a significant amount of sugar from her diet and increased her vegetable intake,” a source close to Kelly told HollywoodLife. Kelly, you look great!

Kelly will be returning for season 15 as a coach. She’ll be a coach alongside veterans Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. Jennifer Hudson will be coming back as a coach as well for season 15. Now that’s an American Idol reunion! Kelly won the first season of American Idol, and Jennifer was a finalist on the third season.

The singer recently hosted the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. During her opening monologue, she refused to hold a moment of silence while honoring the Sante Fe shooting victims. “Once again, we’re grieving for more kids,” Kelly said. “We want to pray for all the victims, for all their families… I’m so sick of moments of silence. It’s not working. Obviously. Let’s have a moment of action. A moment of change.”