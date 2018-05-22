Katy Perry Gushes Over Maddie Poppe & Caleb Lee Hutchinson’s Romance: ‘It’s Divine Intervention’

Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson have Katy Perry’s stamp of approval! After they announced their secret romance on the ‘American Idol’ finale, May 21, Katy revealed she’s all for it in this exciting, new interview!

Katy Perry thinks Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson‘s romance is “just divine intervention, honey!” The “Swish Swish” singer has officially given her stamp of approval to the young American Idol couple. “You can’t write this stuff,” Katy, 33, told PEOPLE following the show’s finale on May 21, where Maddie, 19, was crowned the season 16 winner. Caleb, 19, was named the runner-up. However, there’s clearly no bad blood there since the two are dating.

Caleb and Maddie announced their secret romance just before the results were revealed during the show’s finale on May 21. “She’s my best pal,” Caleb told host, Ryan Seacrest, 43. “I’ve known her since Hollywood Week, and she actually happens to be my girlfriend.” The shocking announcement had the judges — Katy, Luke Bryan, 41, and Lionel Richie, 68 — completely stunned. The judges were especially shocked because they had already known about one American Idol romance — finalists Gabby Barrett, 18, and Cade Foehner, 21 — but, a second one threw them for a loop.

“Before she was my girlfriend, she really has been my best friend since we met,” Caleb told PEOPLE, adding, “I’m there for her whenever she’s worried about anything and she’s there for me.”

After Maddie won the competition, Caleb raved over his lady love. “MY GIRLFRIEND WON AMERICAN IDOL!!! No one deserved it more than you babe,” he wrote on Instagram. “I am honored to know you and even more honored to call you mine. Don’t forget about me. I love you.”

The couple has been secretly dating for months. “January 21st was the first day I laid eyes on her. From then on, we haven’t been apart at all,” Caleb told HollywoodLife and other media outlets. Maddie later revealed that they chose to keep their romance quiet because they “didn’t want people to think we weren’t concentrating on the competition.”