Enjoying a girl’s night out, Suri Cruise & Katie Holmes took a trip to the American Ballet Theatre and got all dressed up for the occasion! The mother-daughter duo proved they’re two peas in a pod in their complimentary dresses.

Katie Holmes, 39, and Suri Cruise, 12, could not have looked cuter during their big night out in NYC together on May 21. Both rocking vintage-inspired dresses, the pair turned heads while attending the American Ballet Theatre Spring gala. And is it just us, or does Suri look more and more like her famous mom every day? The annual fundraiser at the Metropolitan Opera House served as the perfect backdrop for these two to bond hand-in-hand!

For their lavish evening of culture, Katie donned a pale green knee-length a-line dress decorated with tiny flower embellishments. She went sans tights and paired her gorgeous frock with modest nude heels. As for her beauty look, the Dawson’s Creek alum wowed in gorgeous green eyeshadow and loose waves with a deep side-part. Meanwhile, Suri looked fabulous in a bold rose-print dress. The tween complemented her charming vibrant ensemble with a pink leather cross body purse and gold ballerina flats.

Inside the venue, Katie posed with friend Malcolm Carfrae, even sharing a photo of them on Instagram. “Thank you @mcarfrae for having my family and me to the most spectacular opening night gala for @abtofficial @mistyonpointe #abtgala @zacposen.” It definitely looks like the evening was a success all around!

Suri celebrated her 12th birthday just last month, and although she allegedly hasn’t seen her father Tom Cruise, 55, in years, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the actor did send her a special gift. “Suri gets a gift from Tom on her birthday every year and this year was no exception,” an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY in April. “It’s not something Katie talks about though, beyond saying that Tom does always come through with gifts for things like birthdays and Christmas. She’s very tight-lipped.”

One thing’s for sure though, Katie and Suri have the sweetest mother-daughter relationship and we are SO here for it! These dresses were especially adorable for their evening out!