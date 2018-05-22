Jason Aldean Debuts New Single Ft. Miranda Lambert Right In Front Of Blake Shelton On ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton was front and center when Jason Aldean performed ‘Drowns The Whiskey’ on ‘The Voice’ finale May 22. So, why is this such a big deal? Well…Jason recorded the song with Blake’s ex, Miranda Lambert!

Jason Aldean took the stage during The Voice finale on May 22 to perform his new song, “Drowns the Whiskey,” and he totally killed it! But while Jason performed solo for the song’s TV debut, he’s joined by another huge country star on the recorded version of the track — Miranda Lambert. Hmm..kind of awkward…considering Miranda’s ex-husband, Blake Shelton, is a coach on The Voice, and had to watch Jason sing the heartbreak song in person during the two-hour show! The focus was strictly on the music, though, and everyone involved remained professional throughout the performance — Blake even gave Jason a standing ovation.

The Voice finale was jam-packed with epic performances like this one. Other stars, like Halsey, Big Sean, Jennifer Hudson and plenty more, also took the stage to sing by themselves OR one of the four finalists. This season’s finalists are Brynn Cartelli (team Kelly Clarkson), Britton Buchanan (team Alicia Keys), Kyla Jade (team Blake) and Spensha Baker (also team Blake). Yep, that means Adam Levine sadly has no artists left in the competition! It’s been a hard-fought battle to the end for the remaining singers, though, with all four nailing their three finale performances on May 21.

As for Jason, he just released his new album, Rearview Town, in April, and is currently on the road for his High Noon Neon tour. 2017 was quite a year for the country singer, full of every possible emotion. He was performing when Stephen Paddock opened fire and killed more than 50 people in Las Vegas last October. Then, just weeks later, he and his wife, Brittany Aldean, welcomed a son, Memphis.

Now, his focus is fully on doing what he loves — making and playing music — and The Voice was totally the perfect place for him to debut this new song! We wonder if Miranda was watching!?