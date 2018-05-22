Emilia Clarke’s Gorgeous Striped Gown Promoting ‘Solo’ — See All Of Her Fab Looks At Premieres

Emilia Clarke has been promoting her film ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ all over the world — see all of her gorgeous gowns from L.A., London and New York below!

Emilia Clarke, 31, stars in the much-anticipated Solo: A Star Wars Story and at each and every red carpet premiere, she has been SLAYING. In New York on May 21, she looked gorgeous in a striped dress by Alessandra Rich. She wore amazing gold shoes by Christian Louboutin. In London on May 18, she wore a Michael Kors striped and polka dot outfit that reminded me of the look Carrie Bradshaw wore flying to Paris in Sex and the City. Tres chic. She wore a STUNNING purple tulle ball gown by Dior while in Cannes, France, at the Film Festival. She also wore an adorable military-inspired Dolce & Gabbana peplum top and capri pants in Cannes.

Back in Los Angeles, on May 10, she wore a dramatic red Valentino ball gown. Her hair was styled in an intricate updo by Adir Abergel. He used Virtue products and gold hair accessories for her romantic look. We have loved every single look she has rocked during this press tour! See her gorgeous gowns in the gallery attached above!

Emilia spoke to our sister publication Variety about her character Qi’ra:”The mystery with regards to ‘Where does she stand? Is she good or not good?’ — that classically doesn’t always go to the female role. The Kasdans were looking back to the film noir world and kind of bringing that to the forefront, and it’s just kind of funny to see that these strong women have been around for a really long time. The fact that they’re getting a huge amount of airplay now is really wonderful, but the hope is that we don’t describe women on-screen as being ‘strong women’ anymore. They’re just women. That’s something I was really happy to inhabit.”