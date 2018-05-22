Adam Rippon Talks Whirlwind ‘DWTS’ Journey & How To Tell Off Social Media Haters
Congrats to Adam & Jenna, who won season 26 of ‘DWTS!’ We chatted with them about their final dance, life after the show, and dealing with online trolls!
Jenna Johnson and Adam Rippon dominated the special athletes season of Dancing With The Stars, but their final freestyle didn’t receive a perfect score, like the other two finalists. “It made us a little shaky in our boots so I think it was good,” Jenna told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on the top of the Empire State Building in New York City. “It was everyone’s game so we were like [scared] — it could have gone any way!” Adam added, “I think we headed into every single dance with our best dance shoe forward. We wanted to do dances that would go viral and get a great response and we weren’t really focused on winning. Maybe the first time we were focused on winning was when it was like Tonya, Josh, and then us, and they were like, the winner is..!, I was like, my god, I’m focusing on winning! To win yesterday was so much fun.”
Our winners of #DWTS: Athletes! CONGRATS #teamjustfriends!!! 🎉❤️
A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on
Adam also shared advice for figure skaters, or dancers, or anyone who feels they are hitting a roadblock: “The best advice I’ve ever been given is to enjoy the process. Really give yourself credit for the little accomplishments you achieve every single day.” Congrats to Adam and Jenna!