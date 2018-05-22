Adam Rippon Talks Whirlwind ‘DWTS’ Journey & How To Tell Off Social Media Haters

Congrats to Adam & Jenna, who won season 26 of ‘DWTS!’ We chatted with them about their final dance, life after the show, and dealing with online trolls!

Jenna Johnson and Adam Rippon dominated the special athletes season of Dancing With The Stars, but their final freestyle didn’t receive a perfect score, like the other two finalists. “It made us a little shaky in our boots so I think it was good,” Jenna told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on the top of the Empire State Building in New York City. “It was everyone’s game so we were like [scared] — it could have gone any way!” Adam added, “I think we headed into every single dance with our best dance shoe forward. We wanted to do dances that would go viral and get a great response and we weren’t really focused on winning. Maybe the first time we were focused on winning was when it was like Tonya, Josh, and then us, and they were like, the winner is..!, I was like, my god, I’m focusing on winning! To win yesterday was so much fun.”

Adam says the short, four week season was a “whirlwind” and Jenna told me “what we accomplished in four weeks was pretty mind blowing so I’m so happy with all that we did.” They didn’t get to do an Argentine Tango, but Adam says he will continue to dance after the show. “I already told Jenna as soon as my schedule calms down a bit I’m gonna go and take classes for fun because it’s such a great mental exercise, to remember all the choreography, and it’s fun, it’s such a great way to work out and stay in shape.”

Despite dominating in all aspects of life, Jenna and Adam still deal with haters! “I think that more so than telling [off haters], I remind myself to stay true to who I am. If I am doing things that I think are important or right or I believe in, things that I like, that’s more important and that’s, in a way, showing the haters what’s up. You stick to what you believe in, you stick to what you like and you don’t really change that. I think it’s important to keep an open mind and listen to everyone and admit if you’re wrong in a situation but you need to go out there and unabashedly do what you think is cool and what you think is right. Be yourself and go for it. If people have a problem with that, I feel bad for them. If people have a problem with me, they are probably boring.”

Adam also shared advice for figure skaters, or dancers, or anyone who feels they are hitting a roadblock: “The best advice I’ve ever been given is to enjoy the process. Really give yourself credit for the little accomplishments you achieve every single day.” Congrats to Adam and Jenna!