Danielle Bregoli Is Dying To Work With Travis Scott After Dissing Kylie Jenner: He Does Music ‘Right’

Danielle Bregoli is laser-focused on her music career, and she told HollywoodLife exclusively that she wants to collab with Travis Scott! But, didn’t she just diss Kylie Jenner?!

No one is immune to Danielle Bregoli‘s disses, and Kylie Jenner has been slammed by the rapper on multiple occasions. Now, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Danielle, 15, revealed her dream collaborator is none other than Travis Scott, aka Kylie’s baby daddy! “I want to work with Travis Scott so bad! I love Travis Scott so much,” she exclaimed. ” I really love this new era of music and he really does it and he does it right… He does it his way.” She may have to apologize to Ky first before getting in with La Flame! The Bhad Babie injected a faux Kylie in her lips and butt in her music video for “These Heaux,” and also told Power 106 in 2017, “I don’t like her [Kylie]. Like the way that she does s**t, like urgh… It seems like she wants attention so bad. Like little b**ch would do anything.”

Kylie has never responded to Danielle’s shade, but the rapper left the door open for Ky to “cash her ousside.” “B**ch come meet me at the Roosevelt. Wassup? I’m right here,” she told the radio station. Danielle did admit to HollywoodLife that she’s working on growing in a positive way, and wants to work on being “less violent.” “I really just want to see things continue to progress as positively as it can be,” she admitted. “Hopefully I get less violent and keep my hands to myself. That is something I want to learn to be better at that.”

Trav, himself, just released his new song “Watch,” featuring Kanye West and Lil Uzi Vert. He may be looking for some new collaborators, so Danielle could be featured on his album sooner rather than later! Would you listen to a Travis Scott, Bhad Babie collab!?