‘Champs Vs. Stars’ Sneak Peek: Booby Urges The Red Team Stars To Start Playing Dirty

Even though the teams are mixed, it’s still very much a battle of Champs vs. Stars on this season of ‘The Challenge’ — and Booby wants to make sure all the ladies on his side know that’s the case. Watch an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek here!

Daniel “Booby” Gibson may be on the Blue Team on this season of The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars, but he’s still looking out for some members of the Red Team. Throughout the season, the Champs and Stars have stuck with their own, but in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the May 22 episode, Booby is getting concerned that the female Stars on the Red Team (Brooke Hogan, Lil Mama and Selita Banks) aren’t taking the game so seriously. “Your vote matters,” he tells them. “Or have you not thought about that?”

Brooke admits that she does know that it’s important for her to make intelligent votes for MVP and LVP, but she’s simply found it hard to care about being so cutthroat because she’s “just having so much fun.” “I feel like you guys have to vote for yourselves [for MVP], or nobody will,” Booby urges the ladies. “Protect your girls. If you don’t stay united, you take away the power in your voice, and more than likely, they’re going to vote one of you guys in every time. And that’s not fair.”

Unlike Brooke, Lil Mama does seem on-board with getting down with the politicking necessary for The Challenge. “My thing is…cut to the chase,” she says. “When it comes to me, I like everybody here. Everybody’s cool. But when it comes to the game, I know how the game is being played.”

We’ll have to wait until the episode airs to see if the ladies come together and make a unified decision against the Champs on their team. The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars airs Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. on MTV!