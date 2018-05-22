Brynn Cartelli & Julia Michaels Team Up For Stunning Medley Performance On ‘The Voice’ Finale

Julia Michaels showed up to ‘The Voice’ finale to sing with finalist, Brynn Cartelli, and it was an absolutely genius collaboration. They totally nailed it!

Brynn Cartelli got the chance to team up with one of the current biggest stars in music during The Voice finale on May 22! The 15-year-old singer took the stage with Julia Michaels, and they performed a gorgeous rendition of Julia’s hit “Issues,” along with her new song, “Jump.” How great did these two sound together?! Whoever was the genius behind the idea for this collaboration, we’re giving them MAJOR props! Julia actually served as an advisor for Adam Levine’s team earlier this season on The Voice, so it was great to see her back for this performance! Oh, and she WROTE the original song Brynn sang during the May 21 episode of the show!

As for Brynn — she’s one of four finalists hoping to win season 14 of The Voice. The 15-year-old is representing team Kelly Clarkson in the finale, and if she wins, it’ll give Kelly a victory in her very first season as a coach! Brynn is up against some tough competition, though. She’ll have to beat out Britton Buchanan, from Alicia Keys’ team, as well as Spensha Baker and Kyla Jade from Blake Shelton’s team! The four finalists performed three times each during part one of the finale on May 21, and they were all incredible.

However, Brynn’s original song, “Walk My Way,” and cover of Adele’s “Skyfall” really seemed to blow the audience away, and both songs charted in the Top 10 on iTunes after the show. It’s SO hard to believe that this talented young woman is only 15 years old!

The winner of The Voice will be announced at the very end of the May 22 episode, just before 11:00 p.m. ET. Luckily, the show will be jam-packed full of epic performances like this one to keep us entertained until then!