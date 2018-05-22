‘The Voice’: Britton Buchanan & Ryan Adams Rock ‘The Voice’ Stage With “To Be Without You”
Britton Buchanan and Ryan Adams rocked ‘The Voice’ stage with ‘To Be Without You’ off Adam’s latest album, ‘Prisoner’! But, were they the best duet of the finale? …
Were Britton Buchanan (Team Kelly) and Ryan Adams a real-life duet in another universe? The finalist and Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter performed Adams’ single “To Be Without You” off his latest album “Prisoner’. — And, they sounded one in the same! This performance really made the fans see how much Britton could keep up with the best!
Britton, a North Carolina folk rocker, left it all on the stage during each night of the finale despite Kelly Clarkson’s admission that he was quiet. She recalled him taking a little bit to break out of his shell. However, you would’ve never guessed he was shy after his name popped up on the top of the iTunes chart.
