‘The Voice’: Britton Buchanan & Ryan Adams Rock ‘The Voice’ Stage With “To Be Without You”

Britton Buchanan and Ryan Adams rocked ‘The Voice’ stage with ‘To Be Without You’ off Adam’s latest album, ‘Prisoner’! But, were they the best duet of the finale? …

Were Britton Buchanan (Team Kelly) and Ryan Adams a real-life duet in another universe? The finalist and Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter performed Adams’ single “To Be Without You” off his latest album “Prisoner’. — And, they sounded one in the same! This performance really made the fans see how much Britton could keep up with the best!

Britton, a North Carolina folk rocker, left it all on the stage during each night of the finale despite Kelly Clarkson’s admission that he was quiet. She recalled him taking a little bit to break out of his shell. However, you would’ve never guessed he was shy after his name popped up on the top of the iTunes chart.

During last night’s part one finale episode, Britton performed his own original single, “Where You Come From”, which eventually topped the iTunes charts! As for what he thought about the epic accomplishment? “It feels good, it feels good. It feels great! My original song was number one. It is crazy and I can’t believe it,” he told HollywoodLife.com and other reporters. “I had to screen shot it before it went to two. I would love to have it number one next week and next lifetime!” he added.

Britton lived his best life this season, he performed with both Alicia Keys and Ryan Adams, topped the iTunes charts and made it to the finale! “It has been crazy. I love it. Can we expand it. It has been a rollercoaster that I don’t want to get off,” he explained. “I don’t even have to win if we can expand it a few weeks. I want to give people my address to show up on Monday’s and Tuesday’s to feel the same every week. I am very excited for the finale. I will be with Ryan Adams, can you believe that!”

As for his coach Alicia — “She’s so special, I love her so much,” Britton gushed, adding, “It is always a beautiful experience to have that with her. It is so beautiful to have that with her.”