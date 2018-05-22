‘The Bachelorette’: Becca Kufrin Confirms She’s Engaged After Arie Heartbreak

Someone’s a lucky guy! ‘The Bachelorette’ season 14 star Becca Kufrin admitted that she’s ENGAGED in an all-new interview that was revealed on ‘GMA.’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. is a thing of the past!

Becca Kufrin, 28, has found true love! Just months after Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, broke her heart on The Bachelor, another lucky guy has captured Becca heart and popped the question. “I am engaged!” The Bachelorette star told PEOPLE. “It was the happiest moment of my life. And it feels so good to say it. I still pinch myself, like, did that all just happen? It’s been a whirlwind.”

Becca’s season of The Bachelorette will premiere May 28 on ABC, but now that we already know she’s engaged, we’re going to paying very close attention to the guys. Her season features 28 swoonworthy men. We NEED to know who this lucky guy is! Cue the investigation! Becca also noted in the interview that her ring is “very beautiful.” Swoon.

It’s been less than 5 months since Becca was engaged to Arie. The Bachelor star popped the question during the show’s finale and then dumped her when the cameras were rolling just a few months later. The breakup was broadcast during the After the Final Rose special. He broke up with Becca because he realized he was in love with runner-up Lauren Burnham, 25. The two are now engaged.

While we’re still not over how Arie handled the breakup, at least Becca has now found the man of her dreams. She deserves all the happiness in the world! She admitted in March 2018 that she had forgiven Arie for breaking her heart. “He’s a good person, I don’t think he’s a monster and purposely did this to hurt me and make me feel this way,” she told PEOPLE. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Becca ahead of the premiere. Stay tuned for the interview!