‘Bachelor’ Stars Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Finally Dating After He Rejects Her For 3 Years

Bet you didn’t see this one coming! Ashley Iaconetti has been in love with Jared Haibon for three years — and now they’re FINALLY dating! Watch here to see them share their love story.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, who met on season two of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015, are finally a couple! The pair revealed that they’ve fallen in love during an episode of Ashley’s show, The Story Of Us, which aired exclusively on People, on May 22. This news will come as quite a shock to Bachelor fans, as Ashley has been openly pining over Jared on and off for the last three years. Finally, it seems he’s realized that he has feelings for her, as well, and they’re officially dating!

Jared and Ashley dated at the beginning of their season of Bachelor in Paradise, but he broke her heart before the season ended. However, he now reveals that there was always something there between them. “I never felt like it was over between us after Paradise,” he admits. “I’m not gonna lie and say that I was in love with Ashley during Bachelor in Paradise. It was a slow build for me.” After the short-lived showmance, Ashley and Jared stayed friends, but it was clear their relationship was complicated.

The pair actually both returned to season three of the show, and Ashley had to watch in tears as Jared fell for Caila Quinn right in front of her. Finally, though, at the beginning of 2018, it seemed like Ashley had found her perfect ending — she began dating Kevin Wendt after meeting him on Bachelor Winter Games.

However, at the very beginning of that relationship, she went on vacation with Jared and other Bachelor nation friends, after which he finally professed his feelings for her. At that point, she told Jared she wasn’t ready to end things with Kevin, especially since her friend had been so up and down with their relationship in the past. “I knew that in the coming months, I would have to really show Ashley that I was very serious about this,” Jared explains.

Eventually, Ashley and Kevin’s relationship came to an end on its own terms in March, and Jared was there to pick up the pieces. They’ve been dating and going strong as a couple ever since.