‘American Idol’: Gabby Reveals How Cade Comforted Her After Elimination — ‘He Calmed Me Down’

Cade Foehner was Gabby Barrett’s shoulder to lean on after she was eliminated on the ‘Idol’ finale. Gabby gushed in a post-finale interview how her adorable beau ‘calmed’ her down backstage.

Gabby Barrett, 18, and Cade Foehner, 21, are dating, and they’re SO CUTE! Gabby had some major support in the form of boyfriend and fellow top 10 finalist when she was eliminated during the American Idol season 16 finale. “As soon as I was eliminated and got off the stage, I saw my parents which was very nice,” Gabby told reporters, including HollywoodLife. “I went back to the lounge, and he [Cade] was the first person right there. So he calmed me down, he calmed me down a lot. And just to know that you have all that love and support and realize that this has been such a great journey, and you don’t focus on the negative part or what you wanted. It is not what you want. It is what God has planned for you… So we will see what comes from this. I still want to sell out Madison Square Garden!”

Cade gushed that he is so “proud” of his girl. “There is no consoling. She knows that this is what we came for, and it doesn’t matter what place in the Top 10 you are. You made it and now all you have to do is work!” Cade told reporters after the show. “So there is no consoling her. She wasn’t sad. She had a smile on her face so I am as proud of her as I can be.”

Cade and Gabby’s relationship was the first American Idol romance to be revealed on the show. Host Ryan Seacrest asked Cade during Disney Night whether he had anyone in mind while performing “Kiss The Girl.” While Cade was super cryptic, the camera panned to Gabby! During night one of the finale, Ryan called Cade and Gabby the “second most talked-about couple this weekend.”