Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Is Pregnant 13 Months After His Death — Could He Be The Dad?

Whoa! A year after Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in prison, his fiancée Shayanna Jenkins is very pregnant! We’ve got the details on her baby daddy situation and the pic of her bump.

Late New England Patriots star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez‘s fiancée Shayanna Jenkins has just revealed that she is quite far along with a pregnancy. She revealed the news in an Instagram pic that shows her in a white lace dress with a massive baby bump. She captioned the photo “Many of you have had speculated that I may be expecting another miracle which is very accurate.” Shayanna is mother to five-year-old Avielle Hernandez, who Aaron had with his high school sweetheart a year before he allegedly murdered friend Odin Lloyd.

Shayanna didn’t give a hint to who the daddy is, as its unclear if she’s in a new relationship or if perhaps Aaron had his sperm frozen before he went to prison for Lloyd’s murder in 2015. If it is Aaron’s baby, he didn’t live long enough to find out he was going to be a dad again as he hanged himself in his prison cell on April 19, 2017.

“I wanted to have a moment for myself alone with my daughter…we are beyond excited about the new addition and chapter we will soon begin,” Shayanna continued. While did didn’t reveal when she is due, she did add that she’s having a second daughter. “I couldn’t be a luckier woman to have such a perfect little girl that’s prepared to become the best big sister, and even more blessed to welcome another baby girl to our home.” She added, “BabyG we are very excited to meet you !!! Mommy and sissy will continue to wait patiently for your arrival.”

Shayanna hasn’t hinted at any new romances, as the last photo of a man on her IG page is of Aaron, as she posted a photo of them happily holding each other. It was on April 19, and she wrote a heartfelt message about how much she desperately still misses him on the one year anniversary of his passing. In his suicide note, he mentioned his fiancée, calling her his “soul mate” and added “you’re rich” with his death. The former NFL star tight end got a $12.5 million signing bonus with the New England Patriots and a $40 million contract extension in 2012, even though the team released him a year later following his murder arrest so he never collected that full amount.