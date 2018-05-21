Miss Nebraska Wins Miss USA 2018: Sarah Rose Summers Takes Home The Crown

And the winner is… Miss Nebraska! Congratulations to the new Miss USA, who was crowned in a star-studded ceremony, filled with tears, laughs and drama on May 21.

Bring on the champagne! The new Miss USA has been crowned. Miss Nebraska won the pageant following a glitzy ceremony on May 21. Sarah Rose Summers, a registered nurse, faced tough competition but she walked away with the crown after wowing judges with both her beauty and brain. And as soon as she was given her crown and bouquet of flowers, she broke down in tears. Then, she confidently strutted back and forth on stage as she waved to those in the audience! The emotional moment came at the end of a fun-filled night hosted by celeb couple Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey at the Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport-Bossier, Louisiana. Naturally that meant that one of the performers for the night was 98 Degrees – the band Nick is in with his brother Drew Lachey. Country star Lee Brice also helped to provide the entertainment on one of the biggest beauty pageant events of the year.

Sarah, who gave a really good answer during the question and answer round and nearly fell during the swimsuit part of the competition, will now take over Miss USA duties from last year’s winner, Kara McCullough, 26. As fans of the show will know she stirred up controversy during the pageant after she was asked if affordable healthcare is a right for all Americans. She caused a social media meltdown when she said, “I’m definitely going to say it’s a privilege.” Setting that controversy aside, Kara seemed to enjoy her time as Miss USA. Nearly a year later, she cried while discussing the win on Good Morning LA. “It’s amazing,” she said on April 13. “I wouldn’t change any of it for the world and I know that for the next young woman that’s able to become the next Miss USA… you’re going to be in for a year of opportunities. So be ready for long days, but be ready to realize that so many people are looking up to you.”

And your #MissUSA 2018 is…… NEBRASKA!! 👑✨ Congratulations Sarah Rose Summers! …@foxtv pic.twitter.com/U0rpb0fHIS — Miss USA & Miss Teen USA (@MissUSA) May 22, 2018

When you find out you're #MissUSA 2018!! 😭😍 pic.twitter.com/HXsDOJHaqV — Miss USA & Miss Teen USA (@MissUSA) May 22, 2018

That sounds like great advice, right? Watch the crowning moment in the short clips above!