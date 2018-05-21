Who Won ‘DWTS?’ New Athlete Champion Is Crowned: Recap

It’s been a fast and furious couple of weeks, and on the season 26 finale on May 21, a new Mirrorball trophy was awarded! See who won below!

There was no time to waste on the season finale of Dancing With The Stars! The three finalists took one last spin around the ballroom on May 21. First up, Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber danced a slow and controlled Viennese Waltz to “The Time of My Life” by David Cook. This has been such a journey for Tonya, who felt she really had something to prove to America. “This has truly been the best time of my life,” she said. “You danced with an elegance and sophistication, great stuff,” judge Len Goodman said. Bruno Tonioli said she was “born again, like a weight has been lifted from her heart.” Carrie Ann Inaba said every moment in her dancing has real meaning. They got a 26 out of 30.

Next, Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess did a lively and romantic Foxtrot to “Conqueror” by the Empire cast, featuring Estelle and Jussie Smollett. “Dashing…self-assured, you’ve come so far,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said it was very elegant. Len agreed, saying that his dancing is full of ease and elegance. They got a 27 out of 30.

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson danced a Jazz to “Anything You Can Do” from “Annie Get Your Gun” on Broadway. “You two are like the wonder twins of dance,” Carrie Ann said. Len said it was “fantastic.” Bruno said it was “exquisitely theatrical. The timing was flawless, excellent!” They got a perfect 30!

Next, there was a freestyle round. Tonya and Sasha danced to “I Will Survive” by The Pussycat Dolls. It was SUPER high energy and she got a standing ovation! “It was full of fun, full of energy, you chucked everything you could think of in that one and a half minutes,” Len said. “She was dancing as if her life depended on it,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann left the desk to give her a hug! “That was so much fun, way to go!” They got a perfect 30!

Josh and Sharna did a routine to “Walk on Water” by Thirty Seconds to Mars. It was football-themed and perfect! “That was such a strong performance, heroic. He was the leader of the pack,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said it was Sharna’s best choreography EVER. “I saw a champion out there,” she said. Len said, “I’ve had so much fun tonight. This was great.” They got a perfect 30!

Adam and Jenna danced to “Scooby Doo Pa Pa” by DJ Kass. It felt a little underwhelming to me, and I LOVE Adam. “Your style was incredible..but I felt like it was missing something…you have been such an incredible performer,” Carrie Ann said. “What it lacked in convention, it made up for in invention, it was so modern,” Len said, adding he prefers ballroom. “It was New York haute couture…Even Anna Wintour would say absolutely fabulous darling,” Bruno said. They got a 28!

In the end, there was a new DWTS champion! CONGRATULATIONS to Adam & Jenna!