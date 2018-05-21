‘American Idol’ Finale Live Blog: Who Will Win Season 16?

The finale is finally here? Who will become ABC’s first-ever winner of ‘American Idol’? Will it be Maddie Poppe, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, or Gabby Barrett? Read our live blog of the season 16 finale now!

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for — the American Idol finale! America has narrowed it down to 3 amazing finalists Maddie Poppe, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, and Gabby Barrett. After incredible performances over the past season, it’s time to announce a winner. But first, there are tons of other performances to get through!

You’re not going to want to miss a second of the finale. Seriously, who doesn’t want to watch Ryan Seacrest say “this is… American Idol” a million times in two hours? (You know you love it.) HollywoodLife will keep you up to date on all the performances and epic moments during the show.

Lionel Richie kicked off the finale in a blue sequined jacket to sing his hit “All Night Long.” He’s still got it after all these years! He had the crowd on their feet from start to finish. In the middle of the performance, he was joined by the top 10 finalists. They got to share the stage with a true legend! After the performance, Lionel hit the judges’ table with Katy Perry and Luke Bryan. “I think they’re all winners,” Katy said about the 3 finalists. She later noted, “It’s really up to them to make the most of this moment.”

Nick Jonas was the first celebrity to take the stage after Lionel. The hunk let his voice do the talking instead of his muscles. He started out his performance by singing his new single “Anywhere” with DJ Mustard. The performance segued into a sexy rendition of his hit “Jealous” alongside top 10 finalist Jurnee. Their chemistry onstage was straight fire!

Keep refreshing our live blog for updates!