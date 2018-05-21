Carolina Urrea: 5 Things To Know About Miss USA’s 2nd Runner Up, Miss Nevada

Carolina Urrea may not have won Miss USA, but the second runner-up did an astounding job during the pageant! Here’s what you need to know about Miss Nevada!

1. She cares about the environment. Miss Nevada volunteers with the Las Vegas ICO (Inspiring Connections Outdoors), which is an outreach program that provides nature outings and wilderness experiences to underserved urban youth in the Las Vegas area. She volunteers in order to help young people create meaningful bonds with nature so they will appreciate its beauty and understand its need for protection.

2. She’s been homeless. Due to experiencing homelessness firsthand, the beauty pageant contestant became an advocate of the Nevada partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY). She uses her own experiences of building a better life with the help and kindness of others to inspire others – especially children – who are facing homelessness.

3. She’s a model. She’s posed for major brands like Forever 21, Nordstrom, Target, Sephora, Lancome, Ulta Beauty, and CVS among others.

4. She believes that you should adopt, not shop. Carolina, who is of Colombian, Mexican, and American heritage, currently spends her time raising three rescue animals. She also enjoys hiking, travel, and reading motivational books.

5. She has big goals. The Miss USA contestant aspires to one day work as an ambassador of a global organization. Wow!